DeSantis: Biden’s ‘Ministry of Truth’ Set Up To ‘Perpetuate Hoaxes’ & Silence Critics

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the Biden administration on Friday after they declared they were creating a Disinformation Governance Board

The governor said that he even thought the creation of the disinfo bureau was just a belated April fool’s joke”

DeSantis said that the ‘minsitry of truth’ which will be led by radical “disinformation chief” Nina Jankowicz, was being installed to “put out false narratives,” “perpetuate hoaxes,” and silence critics.

“It’s basically a Ministry of Truth, and what they want to do is they want to be able to put out false narratives without people being able to speak out and fight back,” he concluded.

The Biden Administration’s creation of a “disinformation” bureau within DHS is effectively a Ministry of Truth that is alien to our constitutional tradition.



Florida rejects Biden’s attempt to enforce regime-approved narratives and to stifle dissent. pic.twitter.com/fSnU2gk97x — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 29, 2022

Brietbart reports: DeSantis said that Biden administration’s latest move was “not acceptable” and Florida would not tolerate it. “

“They want to be able to say things like Russia collusion and perpetuate hoaxes and then have people like us be silenced,” he continued, explaining that the left wants to be able to push coronavirus lockdowns, advocate school closures, and advance other things “that are not supported by the evidence.”

“But then when you speak out, they want to stifle dissent,” he said, making it clear that Florida rejects the bureau.

“We believe it’s essential that individual Floridians and Americans are able to speak out against false narratives trying to be jammed down our throats by this regime,” DeSantis said before mentioning the radical leader of the bureau, Nina Jankowicz — someone who herself has pushed fake news, advocating for lockdowns and pushing Russia collusion conspiracy theories. Jankowicz has said a number of radical things publicly, even once contending that online mockery of women such as Vice President Kamala Harris, and other women in power, is a threat to national security.

DeSantis said the Biden administration’s latest move is “not acceptable” and reemphasized that Florida will not tolerate it.

Rather than listening to Americans and trying to do better, DeSantis said, the Biden administration is taking a different approach, trying to “shut up everybody who’s criticizing your bad policies.”

“It seems like they’re trying to do the latter. They want to stifle dissent, and I can feel, though, the public is sick of this and you also see it with Elon musk purchasing Twitter,” he added, noting that there is a lot of momentum now behind having free speech and “speaking the truth to a very decaying and discredited ruling elite in this country.”

“But clearly, our entire principles that the country was founded on, you cannot have a Ministry of Truth in this country,” the governor added, promising that they are “not gonna let Biden get away with this one.”