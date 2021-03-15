DeSantis: Biden ‘Intentionally’ Created Border Crisis for Ideological Reasons

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims the ongoing border crisis was intentionally created by the Biden administration.

During an appearance on FNC’s “Justice,” Gov. DeSantis told Jeanine Pirro that the crisis was orchestrated by Biden for ideological reasons.

“It obviously is a disastrous change in policy, Judge,” DeSantis said. “If you look, Donald Trump had obviously the wall, which we all supported, but also safe third party agreements, as well as remain in Mexico. And guess what happened? The border was under control. So they’ve gone back on those policies, and they’ve created this crisis. But I think that this is intentional. I think this is ideological. I think that they’re getting bit by this politically now. But I think that this was something that they absolutely anticipated.”

“So it’s a disastrous way to start an administration,” he added.

“I think most of the American people are going to be strongly opposed to this, and hopefully, they’ll reverse course. You know, in Florida, though, we’re ready. When I became Governor, we banned sanctuary cities, and we also did e-verify. And so that’s not going to work in Florida, and hopefully, we can do those policies nationwide at some point, but there, Biden is going in the absolute wrong direction. Trump had it right at the border. Biden has got it wrong.”