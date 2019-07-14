Dershowitz Says He Kept His Underwear On During ‘Massage’ By ‘Old Russian’ At Epstein’s Mansion

Prominent defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz has found himself at the center of the Jeffery Epstein underage sex trafficking case

The famed law professor who vociferously defended pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during the plea deal that Alex Acosta agreed to in 2007, was identified as participating in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring by at least two of the women in the case against Epstein according to the BBC

While admitting that he did have a massage at his clients home, Dershowitz claimed he did not see any underage girls and that his masseuse was an ‘old, old Russian’ …. he also claimed he kept his underwear on throughout.

Crooks and Liars report: The Miami Herald‘s Julie K. Brown has uncovered the stories of at least 80 underage girls whom Epstein recruited to his house of horrors at one time or another for his and others’ pleasure.

Yesterday, Axios’ Jonathan Swan was just floored when Dershowitz told them he did get a massage at Epstein’s residence but it was from a very “old, old Russian woman.”

Swan had the same reaction that we all did which is “What the hell is going on?” It’s insane.

Now Dershowitz is adding more details to his story and it’s not doing him a lick of good. I can never un-watch this or rinse out my brain, and neither can you.

Epstein’s butler testified under oath that Dershowitz was present when underage girls were around, according to court filings.

In an interview via Skype, Dershowitz insisted he never saw an underage girl at Epstein’s house, but was worked on by an older lady. Huh?

“Were there young women in another part of the house giving massages when I wasn’t around? I have no idea of that,” he said.

“I kept my underwear on during the massage,” Dershowitz went on to stammer. “I don’t like massages particularly.”

First of all, It’s not the massage that’s the issue but the sexual abuse and rape of underage girls that are at issue. Secondly, there’s no way he’s telling the truth. He’s hemming and hawing like a kid caught red-handed with stolen candy.