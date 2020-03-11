Deranged Man Who Assaulted Trump Supporter for Wearing MAGA Hat Faces 4 Years in Prison

A man from California who attacked a Trump supporter for wearing a red MAGA hat now faces up to four years in prison for the brutal assault.

The victim, who was using a restroom in a restaurant in downtown Hermosa Beach, California, was wearing a red hat with white Russian writing on it, according to police.

The message caught the attention of David Delgado, a deranged anti-Trump liberal from Winnetka, California. According to police reports, Delgado asked the victim what the writing meant.

The victim responded, saying it meant “Make America Great Again.”

Delgado then proceeded to repeatedly punch the man in the face as he fell to the ground.

Delgado continued punching him before finally stealing the hat and fleeing the scene, police say.

Theblaze.com reports: But after employing investigative resources and surveillance footage, police said they identified and arrested David Delgado at his Winnetka residence without incident on Oct. 1, after which he was held on $100,000 bail on charges of battery with serious injury and robbery.

Justice

Delgado, 32, pleaded no contest last Wednesday in connection with the incident, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The charge was one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, the DA’s office said.

Delgado faces four years in state prison as a result of the plea, and sentencing is scheduled for May 28 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Torrance Branch.

Seemingly on infinite repeat

Again, this incident is not the first of its kind: TheBlaze has noted reports of leftists flipping out at MAGA hat-wearers:

WATCH: Leftist students freak out, get arrested by campus cops — after yet another allegedly stolen MAGA hathttps://t.co/8DO1CNgAMU pic.twitter.com/MHXOjg70IN — Dave Urbanski (@DaveVUrbanski) May 2, 2019

They’ve also resorted to taking off or knocking the caps off their heads, spitting at the wearers, and actually stealing the hats as video runs:

And believe it or not, a retired New York City police officer — during his birthday celebration, no less — said a woman punched him in the face and left it bloody last month over his hat that merely resembled a MAGA hat: