Deranged ‘Experts’ Now Want Ordinary Americans to Wear THREE Masks

Deranged so-called “experts” are now demanding that Americans wear THREE face masks in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Citing researchers at Virginia Tech, CNBC excitedly told its audience that they should muzzle their mouths with three masks in order to be safe around others.

After Trump-hating Dr. Anthony Fauci declared that wearing two face coverings instead of one would be “more effect” at stopping the spread of the virus, CNBC’s Contessa Brewer took the issue to a creepy new low.

“The experts keep telling us that wearing masks is really about protecting others from ourselves in the event that we are contagious, but you know if other people aren’t wearing their masks or they’re wearing them improperly, we need to protect ourselves,” she said as she eagerly began putting her muzzle on.

“So experts say you can double up with a tight weave fabric mask for added protection,” Brewer said while frantically placing a second mask over her face.

She then smugly cited Virginia Tech researchers who claimed that doubling up on masks can increase efficacy by 50-75% before giddily announcing, “A three layer mask could block up to 90% of the particles!”

Disturbingly, Brewer then pulled out a Chinese KN95 mask, which has five layers and is so tight it leaves a mark on the face after wearing it.

Summit.news reports: Host Shep Smith then told viewers that they should chop off their facial hair too because that made masks ineffective.

Presumably, if “experts said” Americans could only venture outside while trapped in a giant bubble, people would comply without question.

The question also arises once again; If even wearing three masks doesn’t provide 100% protection against COVID, what’s the point in wearing one?

The notion of wearing three masks might not just be absurd, it could actually be dangerous.

During a discussion about whether people should wear two masks, CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida said, “three masks may be going too far, since that could interfere with the ability to breathe.”

As we previously highlighted, it went from wearing a mask to now wearing two masks being the best way to get virtue signaling social media clout.

Apparently, now even those people are irresponsible, potentially “killing granny,” and should be triple masking if they really want to prove they’re good people.