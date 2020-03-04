Deranged Democrat Pledges ‘Solidarity’ With Infecting Trump Supporters With Coronavirus

Far-left Denver City Democrat Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca has pledged her “solidarity” with calls for coronavirus sufferers to attend MAGA rallies and infect President Trump’s supporters.

On Monday, Councilwoman CdeBaca, a self-described Democratic socialist, tweeted that she stands in “solidarity” with fellow Twitter user Susan Daniel, who posted a graphic stating that she would intentionally spread the coronavirus to Trump supporters.

“For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can,” she said.

CdeBaca immediately responded by saying, “#solidarity Yaaaas!!”

Dailywire.com reports: The coronavirus, which originated in China, has infected well over 90,000 people worldwide and has killed well over 3,100 people. The outbreak has led to panic in different parts of the world, and that fear, combined with government-imposed quarantines, has threatened economic growth that has already cost the world economy well into the billions of dollars.

9 News highlighted that the account was indeed CdeBaca’s government account in a separate report that documented false statements that she has made about other politicians.

CdeBaca gained notoriety over fringe comments that she made in March 2019 during a candidate forum for City Council District 9:

I don’t believe our current economic system actually works. Um, capitalism by design is extractive and in order to generate profit in a capitalist system, something has to be exploited, that’s land, labor or resources. And I think that we’re in late phase capitalism and we know it doesn’t work and we have to move into something new. And I believe in community ownership of land, labor, resources, and distribution of those resources. And so, whatever that morphs into I think is what will serve community the best and I’m excited to usher it in by any means necessary. [Emphasis added]

Encyclopedia Britannica defines communism as a “political and economic doctrine that aims to replace private property and a profit-based economy with public ownership and communal control of at least the major means of production (e.g., mines, mills, and factories) and the natural resources of a society.”

CdeBaca has praised communist Cuba:

The Communist piece, I’ve been in places where we’ve demonized people for being Communists. I’ve been to Cuba. I love Cuba. I love the way there’s not that rampant consumerism like we have here. But I do understand that Cuba, in the global context, they still have to deal with capitalism. They still rely on tourism. They’re still shut off from a world that’s making them think they’re missing out on something. But I don’t think rampant consumerism has served us well. I think there’s a clear problem with our structure, both political and economic. We’ve allowed the concentration of wealth through the concentration of political power.

CdeBaca, who said that she loved socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) campaign logo because it was based on “political propaganda,” also said that she thinks that everyone misunderstands what communism is and that she identifies as an anarchist.

“Yes, that the way we understand communism is the problem,” CdeBaca said. “Even the way we understand anarchy — you could call me an anarchist. That would fit better than any other label. Anarchy is about us not needing that imposed structure from anyone, and just being cognizant and caring and compassionate enough to take care of ourselves and our communities and each other without anyone making it happen. It’d be like democratic socialism, except without anyone calling it that and imposing a structure.”

CdeBaca has come under fire for trying to hire her live-in girlfriend as a paid staff member after running on a campaign against corruption. After facing public scrutiny, CdeBaca withdrew her waiver request to hire her girlfriend, KDVR reported.

“I am modifying my request seeking permission from the Ethics Board to hire my life partner, despite her many contributions, long hours and sacrifices to get me where I am. Instead, the waiver will simply seek permission to officially allow her to continue volunteering; yes that is a requirement in the rules,” she wrote in a press release. “I am committed to opening up a dialogue about how appointees function in Denver and whether there needs to be clear parameters for both City Council and the Mayor’s Office. I am open to your feedback about ways we can make the Council hiring process more transparent – which was my intention from the very beginning and which is why I sought a waiver in the first place – and I’m willing to introduce legislation to that end.”