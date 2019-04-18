Previously Deported Illegal Alien Serial Killer Found Dead in Cell

An illegal alien who was deported before illegally re-entering the United States and embarking on a bloody two-state shooting rampage has been found dead in his prison cell, according to Missouri officials.

40-year-old Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, a Mexican national, allegedly murdered his first four victims with an AK-47, according to FOX4KC, and was charged with murdering five American men in March 2016 after the bloody murder spree across Kansas and Missouri.

Pablo Serrano-Vitorino was facing the death penalty after allegedly re-entering the US and embarking on a blood-soaked shooting rampage that resulted in the death of five citizens.

A lawsuit had previously been filed against the federal government by The Angel Families who claimed authorities had mistakenly released Serrano-Vitorino back into American society even though he had already been deported.

Missouri officials announced this week that Serrano-Vitorino had been discovered dead in his jail cell.

The Mexican national was awaiting trial and was facing the death penalty.

Following his arrest, the illegal alien attempted suicide but was revived and taken to a nearby hospital where taxpayer funds were used to nurse him back to health.

State officials are now investigating Serrano-Vitorino’s death.

Pablo Antonio Serrano-Vitorino was found by police in a puddle of mud, armed with an AK-47, after the suspect allegedly murdered five Americans in Missouri.

Last December, Newspunch reported on multiple raids across the US which saw violent gang members arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency officials.

Over 256,000 illegal aliens were deported in 2018 alone.

Violent gang members, pedophiles, and child traffickers are among those deported by ICE this year, including 95,360 illegal aliens living in the U.S and 160,725 caught by Border Patrol attempting to illegally cross into the country.