Depopulation: Klaus Schwab’s Advisor Asks ‘What To Do With All These Useless People?’

The most important question the global elite must answer in the coming decade is “What to do with all these useless people?” according to the lead advisor to World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab.

The admission by Yuval Noah Harari further confirms the fact that the global elite view ordinary people as useless eaters and harbor a desire to cull, or depopulate, humanity.

Harari, who serves as Schwab’s lead advisor, has been praised by the likes of Barack Obama, George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg and fellow depopulation-fanatic Bill Gates, who reviewed Harari’s recent book on the cover of the New York Times Book Review. Harari’s book went on to be a Times bestseller.

Gates was no doubt impressed by Harari’s claim that “Covid is critical” because it “encourages people to accept, to legitimize, total biometric surveillance.”

No longer content to speak to the elites at the annual WEF summit in Davos, Harari is now spreading his dangerous ideas to massive audiences as a regular speaker at Stanford, TED and TimesTalks.

The man who whispers in the ears of the global elite is becoming a mainstream phenomenon, shaping the opinions of impressionable liberals around the world.