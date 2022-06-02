Depopulation: Klaus Schwab’s Advisor Asks ‘What To Do With All These Useless People?’

The most important question the global elite must answer in the coming decade is “What to do with all these useless people?” according to the lead advisor to World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab.
The admission by Yuval Noah Harari further confirms the fact that the global elite view ordinary people as useless eaters and harbor a desire to cull, or depopulate, humanity.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Harari, who serves as Schwab’s lead advisor, has been praised by the likes of Barack Obama, George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg and fellow depopulation-fanatic Bill Gates, who reviewed Harari’s recent book on the cover of the New York Times Book Review. Harari’s book went on to be a Times bestseller.
Latest Videos
Former NYPD Commissioner: Texas School Massacre Was a Deep State Operation
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry
Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore
Gates was no doubt impressed by Harari’s claim that “Covid is critical” because it “encourages people to accept, to legitimize, total biometric surveillance.”
No longer content to speak to the elites at the annual WEF summit in Davos, Harari is now spreading his dangerous ideas to massive audiences as a regular speaker at Stanford, TED and TimesTalks.
The man who whispers in the ears of the global elite is becoming a mainstream phenomenon, shaping the opinions of impressionable liberals around the world.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Hunter Biden Search History Reveals Incest Obsession; Sent Porn To ‘Dad’ - June 2, 2022
- Depopulation: Klaus Schwab’s Advisor Asks ‘What To Do With All These Useless People?’ - June 2, 2022
- World Economic Forum’s Top 10 Most Insanely Evil Plans For Humanity (Number 6 Will Make You Puke) - June 2, 2022