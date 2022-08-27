Depopulation Agenda: Two More Fertiliser Plants Shut Down Due to High Gas Prices

Two more fertiliser production facilities have been forced to close their doors due to the rising cost of natural gas and other fuels.

Record-breaking prices for fuel all across Europe forced Grupa Azoty, the European Union’s second-largest fertilizer producer, to cease all operations. The company issued the following statement following its closure:

“Due to record prices for natural gas, the main raw material for Grupa Azoty SA’s production, the company decided on August 22, 2022 to temporarily shut down its nitrogen fertilizer, caprolactam and polyamide 6 production plants from August 23, 2022.”

“Although there are no problems with the availability of gas, the current situation on the gas market, which determines the profitability of production activity, is exceptional and completely beyond the company’s control.”

Naturalnews.com reports: Pay close attention to that remark about the availability of gas being the same as it has always been. The problem, as always, are the banking cartels and their financial corruption, which has created a hyperinflationary situation for energy as the markets see heavy volatility through paper trading.

It is all a numbers game, in other words, as the globalists in charge desperately cling to their failing system, exploiting the rest of the world and its food production systems as collateral damage in a massive financial terrorism scheme.

We are told that because of this shutdown, there will not be nearly enough fertilizer available for the next sowing season. Coupled with drought conditions afflicting the current harvest system, this is really bad news for the global food supply.

Grupa Azoty says it will continue to monitor the price level of all raw materials and goods needed to make fertilizer production profitable once again before deciding to reopen the plant. The company did not, however, give any indication as to when it expects to resume operations.

Second Polish fertilizer company blames “Russian aggression” for Europe’s refusal to keep buying Russian energy

Another Polish fertilizer producer, ANWIL, is in charge of the second plant that on the same day announced that it, too, will no longer be producing fertilizer due to skyrocketing energy costs.

“Due to an unprecedented and record-breaking increase in natural gas prices in Europe, ANWIL has decided to temporarily suspend the production of nitrogenous fertilizers,” ANWIL announced on its website on August 23.

“The company is constantly monitoring the situation on the commodity market. As soon as macroeconomic conditions on the gas market stabilize, production will resume.”

ANWIL also made a political nod to the war in Ukraine, blaming “Russian aggression” for the European Union’s poor decision to sanction Russia and knock out its own energy markets, killing off fertilizer production and other industries.

At a time when Europe desperately needs the gas to keep flowing with winter soon on the way, the EU continues to resist, at the expense of its people and economy, Russian energy.

“The world is going on a massive diet – like it or not,” wrote a commenter at Natural News about the situation.

“Coming to a winter near you,” responded another. “I think this will be the last summer much of the population has to eat, drink, and be merry.”

Another urged those who want to continue eating to start growing their own food or storing away what they need for the coming dark winter.

Without fertilizer, there won’t be nearly enough food to feed everyone currently living on the planet.