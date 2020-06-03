Dennis Rodman Slams Rioters and Looters: You Are ‘Creating More Issues, More Problems’

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman delivered a stinging rebuke to the protesters who are causing havoc and destruction across the country, telling them that “we are not [expletive] animals, we are human beings.“

“I think someone needs to come out and say, ‘Hey guys, why are we looting? Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues, more problems, stuff like that. Let’s get to the head of what’s really going on,’” Dennis Rodman said on Instagram Live.



“We’re not f—ing animals. We are human beings,” Rodman continued.

“This is a bad, bad situation,” he said. “You’ve got to protest in the right way. You don’t have to go and burn down things, steal things, burn things and stuff like that. We’ve always got to keep things together. We’ve got enough issues with this COVID virus right now. We’ve got enough issues. But for this right here to happen right now, it just adds to it.”

Rodman added that the riots will make make economic development in the black community more difficult.

Warning: the following video contains language some people may find offensive.

“You got people, big corporations are closing their stores because the people are looting,” Rodman said.

“Why? Why are we doing this? Why are we hurting each other again? Why not just help each other, hold each other’s hands … try to solve the problem? We didn’t create this problem but guess what, we can help,” he added.

“Especially the new generation today. The 21st century generation. Help us as older individuals who understand this. Don’t add to it. Do not add to it.”

“We have to live together. We’re human beings. We’re not f—ing animals. We are human beings.”