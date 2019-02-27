Denmark Passes Law To Send Criminal Migrants To Deserted Island

The Danish Parliament has passed new legislation allowing immigration officials to remove migrants who commit crimes from Danish society and expel them to a deserted island.

The Danish People’s Party tweeted a video that said: “Expelled, criminal aliens have nothing to do in Denmark.”

“Until we can get rid of them, we now move them out on the island Lindholm in Stege Bay, where they will be obliged to stay at the new exit centre at night. And there will be police present around the clock.”

According to the Danish government, the migration policy now being introduced represents a whole new way of looking at migration.

Instead of spending money on attempting to “integrate” migrants into society, criminal migrants will be instantly removed and isolated on the desert island.

In the future, the focus will be on sending illegal immigrants back to the third world – instead of bowing to the European Union’s demand to create a “multicultural society” and attempting to “integrate” the migrants.

Peter Poornima, the Danish People’s Party’s group leader, says the focus will be shifted from integration to the return of refugees to their home countries “whenever possible.”

Under the new law, this means migrants will be removed from Denmark far more often than in the past.

The settlement also means that criminal migrants will be placed on a deserted island, that the so-called integration subsidy is reduced, that the number of family reunions for migrants will be limited, that residence permits as a rule becomes temporary and that it will be easier to withdraw permits and refrain from extending them.

The package of legislation is the result of a settlement between the right-wing government and the Danish People’s Party.

Danish Minister of Finance Kristian Jensen says Denmark will no longer have a pro-refugee system in which “refugees become immigrants”.

Denmark’s immigration and integration minister, Inger Støjberg, said in a statement that the policy sends a clear message.

“I am pleased that we have also agreed to establish an exit centre on the island of Lindholm for the criminals who currently live at the Outreach Center Kærshovedgård. They are unwanted here in the country, and with the new exit centre on the island of Lindholm, we send a signal that they have no future in Denmark,” he said.