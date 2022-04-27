Denmark Becomes First Country To Suspend ALL COVID Vaccinations

Denmark has announces the immediate suspensions of all Covid-19 vaccinations in the country amid rising fears that the jab may not be safe.

Noting that the epidemic was under control, the Danish Health Authority said the country was in a “good position” to return to normal.

“Therefore we are winding down the mass vaccination program against Covid-19,” said Bolette Søborg, director of the department of infectious diseases.

Strangesounds.org reports: Around 81 percent of Denmark’s 5.8 million inhabitants have received two doses of the vaccine and 61.6 percent have also received a booster.

Denmark noted a drop in the number of new infections and stable hospitalisation rates.

While invitations for vaccinations would no longer be issued after May 15th, health officials have warned that vaccinations could resume this winter.