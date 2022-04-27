Denmark has announces the immediate suspensions of all Covid-19 vaccinations in the country amid rising fears that the jab may not be safe.
Noting that the epidemic was under control, the Danish Health Authority said the country was in a “good position” to return to normal.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“Therefore we are winding down the mass vaccination program against Covid-19,” said Bolette Søborg, director of the department of infectious diseases.
Latest Videos
Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
Justin Bieber Captured ‘Shapeshifting’ Into a Reptilian
Dutch Leader Warns: 'The New World Order Is upon Us – We Are in Grave Danger'
Jabbed Pilot Goes Into Cardiac Arrest With 200 People Onboard – Media Blackout
Athletes Are Dropping Like Flies and Nobody’s Allowed To Ask Why
New Zealand High Court ENDS Jacinda Ardern’s Jab Mandate
Hundreds Arrested in World’s Largest Ever Pedophile Ring Raid
Britney Spears: ‘I Was Subjected to Satanic Illuminati Rituals’
Thousands of Canadians Surround Bill Gates Demanding His Arrest For ‘Crimes Against Humanity’
Strangesounds.org reports: Around 81 percent of Denmark’s 5.8 million inhabitants have received two doses of the vaccine and 61.6 percent have also received a booster.
Denmark noted a drop in the number of new infections and stable hospitalisation rates.
While invitations for vaccinations would no longer be issued after May 15th, health officials have warned that vaccinations could resume this winter.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Denmark Becomes First Country To Suspend ALL COVID Vaccinations - April 27, 2022
- UK Govt Vows to Jail Elon Musk if He Allows Free Speech on Twitter - April 27, 2022
- Dr. Fauci Admits Defeat: ‘The Pandemic Is Over’ - April 27, 2022