Dems Unveil Severe Gun Control Bill Forcing Psych Evaluations and Bans on Ammo

A strict new gun control bill has been introduced by Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee that seeks to ban certain ammunition and restrict the licensing of firearms for ordinary citizens.

H.R.127 claims its purpose is to:

“Provide for the licensing of firearm and ammunition possession and the registration of firearms, and to prohibit the possession of certain ammunition.”

The bill calls on the U.S. Attorney General to establish a licensing and registration system through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The move will allow the government to monitor gun owner’s purchases while requiring the disclosure of the “make, model, and serial number” of each firearm owned.

The firearm owner must also inform the government about “where the firearm is or will be stored.”

Citizens must also complete “at least 24 hours of training” in order to obtain a license.

The bill also states that information collected from gun owners will be given to all Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies and also provided to all branches of the United States Military.

Individuals must also be at least 21 years old and be forced to undergo “a psychological evaluation,” which may involve “other members of the household in which the individual resides.”

Ammoland.com reports: Of course, there are exceptions to all these requirements. They won’t apply if you’re a politician or paid by the government to carry a gun.

Representative Lee’s bill 125 calls for:

a 7 day waiting period before taking possession of a semi-automatic firearm, firearm muffler, ammunition, or magazine.. except if you are paid by the government.

outlaw person to person transfers, except if you are paid by the government.

That was just a warmup. Now it really gets crazy as Representative Lee lists her justification for this bill.

Representative Lee claims:

There is nearly one mass shooting per day in the United States—355 mass shootings in 2015. Since December 2012, there have been at least 1,518 mass shootings, with at least 1,715 people killed and 6,089 wounded. (To reach those numbers you have to call the nightly carnage in Chicago and Baltimore “Mass Shootings”)

Each day, 92 Americans are victims of gun violence, resulting in more than 33,000 deaths annually. (We’re supposed to ignore that most of these are suicides and victims of drug gangs in our Democrat-controlled cities.)

There have been zero mass shootings stopped by armed civilians in the past 33 years.

This is a press release rather than a factual document. It is against the law for us to lie during sworn Congressional testimony. Evidently, it is allowed for congresswomen to present falsehoods as facts.

Let me refresh your memory. Remember that almost all of our mass murders were in “gun-free” zones where honest citizens were disarmed. FBI’s own numbers showed that there were at least eight mass murders stopped by civilians. I’ve counted over a dozen.

Let me remind you of a few of these incidents. Think back to the armed citizen, Stephen Willeford, who lived next door to a church in Texas. He stopped mass murder with his AR-15 rifle. Remember Jack Wilson who was part of a church security team and stopped a murderer in his church. Remember the armed citizen who stopped a mass murder at a California synagogue.

We know that the number of people murdered when an armed civilian is present is fewer than 3. That number soars to about 15 when we wait for the police to arrive. Time is the enemy, not your honest neighbor next door who owns a gun. Exposing Representative Lee’s lies is as easy as researching our history.

Distracting ourselves with Lee’s outrageous lies misses a critical point. Honest US citizens defend themselves by the thousands every day. Our best estimate is that honest gun owners use a firearm to prevent a murder or violent crime over a million times each year. If it was you saving your family at night, then each event might save several lives. That estimate includes tens-of-thousands of sexual assaults that never became a rape. When we disarm the good guys and gals, then millions of our neighbors become victims of violent crime.

Honest US citizens defend themselves by the thousands every day.

Disarm her, and grandma doesn’t chase away a home invasion robber. Instead, the robber beats grandma. The co-eds don’t stop the sexual assault by an intruder in their home. Instead, they get raped and beaten. That is what Representative Lee wants. Democrats need violence to justify a police state.

This isn’t progressing towards greater human rights and freedoms. This is a return to feudal barbarism where the strong rule the weak and ordinary citizens are disarmed. Back then, only the rulers and their henchmen were allowed to own weapons and bear arms.. for their protection, not ours. That is what we see from politicians today.