Dems Panic as Durham Expands Team Due to ‘Excellent Progress’ on Trump-Russia Hoax

Special Counsel John Durham is expanding his team due to the “excellent progress” he is making in the Trump-Russia hoax probe.

A federal law enforcement official familiar with the probe told Fox News that Durham is adding prosecutors to his team as his investigation ramps up.

Durham was appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr in October as special counsel.

In May this year, it was revealed that Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, was helping with Durham’s probe.

Jensen was tapped by the Justice Department in February to review the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was pardoned by POTUS in November.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Weeks after the Nov. 3 elections, Barr revealed that weeks prior he had designated Durham as special counsel. Although this would not prevent a future president from firing him, under DOJ rules the president would have to provide just cause for doing so.

‘On May 13, 2019, I directed John Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, to investigate certain intelligence and law-enforcement activities surrounding the 2016 presidential election,’ he wrote the Judiciary Committees in both chambers of Congress December 1.

‘Although I had expected Mr. Durham to complete his work by the summer of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as additional information he uncovered, prevented him from doing so,’ he said.

‘In advance of the presidential election, I decided to appoint Mr. Durham as a Special Counsel to provide him and his team with the assurance that they could complete their work, without regard to the outcome of the election,’ he added.

He did so on Oct. 19, he revealed.

Just days earlier, on Oct. 8, Trump had demanded Durham bring charges.

‘Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes — the greatest political crime in the history of our country — then we’ll get little satisfaction, unless I win,’ Trump said on Fox Business Network. ‘Because I won’t forget it. But these people should be indicted. These are people who spied on my campaign. And we have everything. And I say, Bill, we’ve got plenty, you don’t need anymore. We’ve got so much,’ he said in reference to Barr.

A day earlier, Trump tweeted a meme and called on Barr to ‘arrest somebody!’

He also wrote: ‘DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS, THE BIGGEST OF ALL POLITICAL SCANDALS (IN HISTORY)!!! BIDEN, OBAMA AND CROOKED HILLARY LED THIS TREASONOUS PLOT!!! BIDEN SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED TO RUN – GOT CAUGHT!!!’

FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith is the only person charged to date in Durham’s investigation.