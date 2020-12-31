DEMS PANIC: Amy Klobuchar Blasts Sen. Hawley for Challenging Election Results – ‘This Is a COUP!’

Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar has blasted Senator Josh Hawley for daring to challenge the election results, declaring that his actions are a “coup attempt.”

Sen. Hawley announced on Wednesday that he will object to the Electoral College certification process on January 6th, 2021.

Hawley is the first Republican senator to publicly announce his intentions to decertify the election results.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar slammed Senator Hawley calling his actions a “coup attempt.”

Democrats are panicked!

Democrat Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar slammed Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley for becoming the first Senator to say he will object during Congress's counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, calling it a "coup attempt."



Read more here: https://t.co/0teNfq1wbC — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 30, 2020

The failed Democrat presidential candidate lashed out at Senator Hawley!

Certifying election results qualifies as a “coup attempt” in today’s Democrat Party.

These people are demons.

How outrageous!