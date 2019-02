Donald Trump Jr has hinted that he may run for president in 2024, continuing his father’s work in draining the D.C. swamp.

The news is likely to be a real blow to Democrats and establishment Republicans who were likely hoping that 2024 would be their opportunity to dismantle Trump’s work.

The Independent reports: Mr Trump made no additional comment indicating his opinion, but it follows increasing speculation that he is planning to follow in his father’s footsteps by entering US politics.

His relationship with Donald Trump has already seen him join the family business and appear as an adviser and judge on The Apprentice reality TV show.

The father-of-five spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention and has expressed an interest in running for governor of New York state.

Mr Trump has also been a strong supporter of his father’s policies on social media, while repeatedly attacking Democrats, journalists and the Mueller investigation into possible Russian interference in the presidential election.

Last month he compared the border wall plan to fences at a zoo protecting visitors from animals.