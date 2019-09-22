Dems Help Cook 10,500 Steaks at Event While Lecturing Americans to Eat Less Meat

Even Democrats don’t believe their own virtue-signaling propaganda.

Democratic presidential candidates assembled to Iowa Saturday to take part in the Polk County Democratic Party’s annual steak fry.

The view from the fire truck as @JoeBiden marches to the Iowa Steak Fry pic.twitter.com/ns5wfH70Am — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) September 21, 2019

Over 10,500 steaks were grilled at the annual event in Des Moines.

Freebeacon.com reports: Democratic candidates recently participated in a CNN climate town hall, where multiple candidates discussed the importance of reducing meat intake. Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) called for the U.S. government to create incentives to eat less meat.

“As a nation, we actually have to have a real priority at the highest level of government around what we eat and in terms of healthy eating because we have a problem in America,” Harris said. “But there has to be also what we do in terms of creating incentives that we will eat in a healthy way, that we will encourage moderation and that we will be educated about the effect of our eating habits on our environment.”

Andrew Yang said he would “modify Americans’ diets over time” by increasing the price of beef to the point where Americans would buy less meat. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg are also in favor of adding a meat tax in order to decrease consumption.

Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.), who is a vegan, said “this planet simply can’t sustain” people eating meat.

