Demonic Likeness of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Spotted In Sistine Chapel’s ‘The Last Judgement’

A demonic doppelganger of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been discovered in a Michaelangelo fresco in the Sistine Chapel, leaving visitors stunned at the incredible likeness.
This work of art by Michaelageno adorns the walls in the Sistine Chapel inside the Vatican. It’s called “The Last Judgement” and Minos, a judge in hell, is the man with the serpent wrapped around him. Michelangelo hated the Pope’s servant so much that it is his likeness he used as Minos. This means the Lightfoot doppelganger would be a soul condemned to hell.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The demonic likeness of Lori Lightfoot has gone viral on Twitter, with users reacting to the doppelganger by declaring “There’s a demonic presence there!”
Latest Videos
WEF To Force Public To Wear ‘Brain Implants’ So the Elite Can Read Their Minds
Woody Harrelson Slams Big Pharma: 'The Last People You Should Trust With Your Health'
NASA Insider Confesses on Deathbed: I Filmed Fake Moon Landing in 1969
Disney’s ‘Little Demon’ Is Normalizing Satanism and Pedophilia for the Masses
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
WEF Orders Journalists To ‘Cease and Desist’ Exposing Secret Globalist Agenda
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Meanwhile, Rey Cintra pointed out that Lightfoot’s other doppelganger is Tim Burton’s demonic creation, Beetlejuice.
Meanwhile, veggiepeople claims the likeness in the Michaelangelo artwork proves here are evil spirits that jump from body to body over the centuries, inhabiting places of evil.
One thing is for certain — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is not a popular woman outside of Democratic run Chicago. Everyone else can see the decay and deprivation she is presiding over in the Democrat-run hell hole.
Chicago has been run by Democrats since 1931, they have enjoyed a monopoly on power for decades, and the results are right there in front of everyone. Because there is only one party in Chicago, the standards for Democratic candidates continue to get lower.
Lightfoot is an incompetent trainwreck who expected to spend her mayoralty chasing media headlines for her bold, corporate-approved social justice sloganeering. When real problems arise that affect Chicago residents, she has no answers — indeed, she doesn’t even know the questions, and her Democrat successor will almost surely be even less competent than she is.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Putin Warns the West Nuclear Weapons Will Be Used To Defend Russia’s ‘Territorial Integrity’ - September 22, 2022
- Demonic Likeness of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Spotted In Sistine Chapel’s ‘The Last Judgement’ - September 22, 2022
- WEF To Force Public To Wear ‘Brain Implants’ So the Elite Can Read Their Minds - September 21, 2022