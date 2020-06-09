Democrats Wearing Kente Cloth Told To ‘Stop Treating Africans Like We’re Children’

Social media users lashed out at Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers on Monday for turning the death of George Floyd into a PR stunt.

Senior Democratic lawmakers, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer took to the knee wearing traditional African Kente garb in an apparent show of unity against police brutality.

Congressional Democrats take a knee as they observe a nearly nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd at Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/JnqDlzMFDq pic.twitter.com/8CBdgtLUjz — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2020

However many have questioned their motives and blasted them for missing the mark.

Breitbart reports: Democrats could be seen kneeling in unison, with most wearing Kente cloth — a special fabric with deep and meaningful origins rooted in West Africa — in a seeming attempt to show further solidarity with the black community. Their attempt, however, appeared to many to fall flat.

“There is more Kente fabric in this picture than at a Ghanaian traditional wedding,” pro-life activist Obianuju Ekeocha said.

“The DC African-fabric shop is probably now sold out in order to meet the demand of this ridiculous tokenism by Democrat politicians. Dear Africans step aside! #CulturalAppropriation at its worst,” she continued, blasting Democrats for glossing over the importance of the fabric with the Ghanaian identity, specifically:

I’m sure🤔someone told them that fabric represents black people but in truth a Nigerian like me cannot lay claim to this significant fabric which is very much a part of Ghanaian identity.



Dear democrats,these colors & patterns belong to ancient tribes and mean something to us. pic.twitter.com/nuB1RPBtQA — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 8, 2020

“Excuse me dear Democrats in your tokenism you didn’t wait to find out that this thing that you’re hanging around your neck is not just some African uniform,” she continued in a video response. “These fabrics … they all mean something to us”:

I had to say something about the American politicians shameless and ignorantly using the Kente fabric as a prop in their virtue signaling.



*I’m usually more mild mannered than this so please forgive me, I’m upset. pic.twitter.com/aZMjgsHujS — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 8, 2020

“The Democrats have no interest in black America. These fools think that because they put some Kente cloth on they’re going to get the black vote?” Errol Webber, Republican candidate for California’s 37th congressional district, said in part:

The Democrats have no interest in black America.



These fools think that because they put some Kente cloth on they’re going to get the black vote?



I’m waiting on Biden to put a durag on and start saying the “N” word. — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) June 8, 2020

“As Congressmembers ice their knees and put away their kente cloth graduation stolls, I hope they consider supporting a monthly stimulus check,” Briahna Joy Gray, former National Press Secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), quipped:

As Congressmembers ice their knees and put away their kente cloth graduation stolls, I hope they consider supporting a monthly stimulus check. https://t.co/u1WAhukMdY pic.twitter.com/s4WwgCQ3wk — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 8, 2020

“Folks really think Black people are a joke,” author and former Warren surrogate Frederick Joseph tweeted.

“I still can’t wrap my mind around the fact that they draped these white people in kente cloth to ‘honor’ him,” Joseph said in another tweet. “This has to be hell.”

Folks really think Black people are a joke. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) June 8, 2020

I still can’t wrap my mind around the fact that they draped these white people in kente cloth to “honor” him.



This has to be hell. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) June 8, 2020

Backlash continued to roll in, and it was both swift and severe:

The image of Nancy Pelosi kneeling wearing a kente cloth is so woke that it actually feels racist — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) June 8, 2020

Now watch as Nancy tries to get up: