Democrats have vowed to seize the trucks of any American who dares to participate in the American Freedom Convoy that is heading for Washington D.C.
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called for the trucks of protesters to be stolen and then given away to Democrat supporters.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Gallego made the call in response to a news headline that stated: “Trucker convoy could shut down DC Beltway tomorrow.”
“Perfect time to impound and give the trucks to small trucking companies looking to expand their business,” Gallego tweeted with a link to the news report.
The news report that Gallego cited revealed that large numbers of truckers are heading to D.C. to protest against government-imposed mandates and restrictions.
“Law enforcement agencies in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. are monitoring what could be a number of trucker convoys coming to D.C.,” the report stated.
“Truckers apparently spurred on by the recent protests in Canada want their voices heard, but the extent of the protests and how disruptive they may be is still unclear.”
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Kyle Rittenhouse Vows to Sue ‘Racist’ LeBron James into Oblivion - February 24, 2022
- Democrats Vow to STEAL Trucks from American Freedom Convoy - February 24, 2022
- White House Physician: Biden Has Dementia - February 24, 2022