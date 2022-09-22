Democrats Vote To Give Aliens the Right To Vote: “Republicans Will NEVER Win Again”

House Judiciary Committee Democrats voted to support non-citizens the right to vote in American elections.

🚨#BREAKING: Judiciary Democrats just voted to support NON-CITIZENS voting in our elections. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 21, 2022

They want open elections to match their open borders so that Republicans never get into power again.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: They TRULY hate this country.

The vote to insert this language that would prevent illegals from voting was shot down by Democrats in a 21 to 12 vote.

Democrats INTEND for illegals to vote in America.

NOT ONE Democrat voted with Republicans on the McClintock Amendment.

Let the whole world vote! Why not?

The historic fraud in the 2020 election wasn’t enough for these demons.

There’s no hiding it.



Democrats WANT non-citizens voting in our elections. pic.twitter.com/ecdfgZ6exh — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 21, 2022

Of course, Trump was aware of their goals.