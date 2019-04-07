Democrats Sue to Block President Trump from Securing Our Border

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has vowed to sue President Trump’s emergency declaration on the US-Mexico border.

Despite already failing to block Trump’s national emergency declaration previously – House Democrats voted to authorize a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s emergency declaration on Thursday.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Pelosi announced that the Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group, which is comprised of five people, voted 3-2 (on party lines) to authorize a lawsuit challenging the President’s decision to transfer funds from appropriated accounts for his border wall.

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn voted for it, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) voted against it.

“The President’s sham emergency declaration and unlawful transfers of funds have undermined our democracy, contravening the vote of the bipartisan Congress, the will of the American people and the letter of the Constitution,” Pelosi said in a statement Thursday.

“The House will once again defend our Democracy and our Constitution, this time in the courts,” Pelosi added. “The President’s action clearly violates the Appropriations Clause by stealing from appropriated funds, an action that was not authorized by constitutional or statutory authority.”

President Trump traveled to Calexico, California on Friday to inspect new border wall construction.

Trump also held a round table meeting with border patrol officials where he had a message for the thousands of migrants and asylum seekers headed to the US: “Our country is full…turn around.”