Democrats Steal the Senate Amid Widespread Election Fraud

The Democrats have declared victory in the bid to control the U.S. Senate after a batch of ballots from Las Vegas’ Clark County prompted the Associated Press to declare that Nevada incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto has defeated Adam Laxalt.
Amid widespread voter fraud during the midterm election cycle this year, Democrats have secured at least 50 seats plus the vice presidential tiebreaker vote, with an opportunity to secure another seat in the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff pitting Republican Herschel Walker against incumbent Raphael Warnock.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Summit.news reports: With Senate control no longer at stake, it seems likely that already-dull Republican enthusiasm for Trump-backed Walker will sag even more.
Latest Videos
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
CIA Agent ‘We Pay Mainstream Media To Spread Fake News,’ Shocking Exposé
Britain Has Fallen: With Rishi Sunak, the WEF’s ‘Coup’ Is Complete
Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List
'Satanic' Elon Musk Partners With WEF to Usher In a 'Digital Great Reset'
Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
The Arizona governor’s race remains tight, however. Unlike Friday night’s update — Saturday’s new tally brought some good news for the GOP, as Kari Lake trimmed Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead to 34,129 votes. Hobbs is up 50.7% to 49.3%.
There are still about 300,000 votes yet to be counted in Arizona, with the great majority coming from two counties: Maricopa, which is home to Phoenix, and Pima County, where Tucson is found.
Appearing on CNN Saturday evening, Arizona Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones said rural counties are largely done, and that Maricopa County will give more tallies on both Sunday and Monday. She said it was unclear if Pima will release any more results until Monday.
Maricopa figures especially heavy. So far, Hobbs is leading Maricopa 52.1% to 47.9%. However, the Saturday batch favored Lake 51.8% to 48.2%, and her campaign hopes the next batches lean harder in her direction to push her to a dramatic 11th-hour victory.
That may very much be the case. According to Arizona pollster and data analyst Landon Wall, the sequence by which Maricopa has been counting ballots means that tallies are increasingly coming from more Republican-friendly Phoenix suburbs and exurbs.
According to Bones, of the outstanding Arizona votes, the vast majority are so-called “late earlies” — early-voting ballots that voters completed but then brought to a polling station on Election Day rather than mailing them in. Trump wonthat particular flavor of Maricopa votes in 2020.
“It’s not a question that [Republicans] will win the next batches. Only a question of how much,” tweeted ABC15 political analyst Garrett Archer, a former elections analyst for the Arizona secretary of state.
The Arizona race isn’t the only remaining drama: The House of Representatives is still in play too, with each party trying to hit the 218 seats needed to control the chamber. As of Saturday evening, most outlets put Republicans at 211 seats and Democrats at 204. There are 20 seats still uncalled, and each party has a lead in 10 of them. That makes GOP control likely but still far from certain.
In one closely-watched but uncalled race, incumbent Colorado firebrand and gun-slinging Trump enthusiast Lauren Boebert, who’d surprisingly trailed her challenger in earlier counting, now has a 1,122-vote lead with 99% of ballots counted. If the lead remains that narrow, it would trigger an automatic recount under Colorado law.
By failing to flip the Senate, Republicans will now have to watch as Biden proceeds to populate the federal judiciary with more leftists. GOP senators also lose the much-anticipated opportunity to proceed with a variety of investigations, from the origins of the Covid-19 virus, to the government’s pandemic decision making, Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling, and more.
Those investigations can still happen in the House — perhaps, on Covid, that could mean substituting double-MIT-degreed Rep. Thomas Massie for Dr. Rand Paul.
On Friday, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee told CBS he’s ready to subpoena Hunter Biden and his business records:
“What Joe Biden said is, ‘Our son is innocent.’ If I were Hunter Biden, I’d want to come clear my name and make some Republicans look bad,” said Rep. James Comer. “So we’re gonna ask Hunter Biden to come before the committee. If he refuses, then I suspect that he would receive a subpoena.”
…but that and other inquiries all hinge on the GOP’s ability to reach 218 seats in the coming days.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Calls Mount To Arrest Deep State Stooge John Brennan for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ - November 13, 2022
- Democrats Steal the Senate Amid Widespread Election Fraud - November 13, 2022
- FTX Founder Laundered $40 Million in Stolen Funds to Democrats During Midterms - November 13, 2022