Democrats’ Spanish SOTU Ties Trump to El Paso Shooter

In the Democratic Party’s Spanish-language State of the Union response, Democrats shamelessly tied President Donald Trump to the El Paso mass shooter.

Democrat Rep. Veronica Escobar delivered the SOTU speech on behalf of the Democratic Party.

In her speech, Rep. Escobar attacked the Trump administration on health care, gun control and the impeachment trial.

Dailycaller.com reports: The first-term congresswoman also directly tied a 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, in which the alleged perpetrator targeted Hispanic people, to the president.

“Just before [the shooter] began his killing spree, he published his opinions on the internet, and he used the same hateful words used by President Trump to describe immigrants and Latinos,” Escobar said in Spanish.

She was referencing the August 2019 shooting that took place in an El Paso Walmart. Alleged perpetrator Patrick Wood Crusius is charged with shooting and killing 22 people, making it apparently the deadliest mass shooting in the United States in 2019. Authorities linked a manifesto, posted online shortly before the attack, to the shooter.

The nearly 2,400-word manifesto was an anti-immigrant call to arms in which the author railed against the replacement of the native white population with Hispanic individuals and other immigrants, and arguing that U.S. political leaders were doing nothing to stop the replacement of white people in the country. The author said he took “honor” in fighting for the future of the U.S. and Europe.

However, the author also devoted much of his manifesto to environmental concerns. The writing said overpopulation was contributing to environmental degradation, and claimed that the “next logical step” was to reduce the population to make way for a more suitable planet.

This is not entirely new rhetoric from the lawmaker, who replaced failed Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke in the House. Immediately following the mass shooting in El Paso, Escobar said publicly that Trump was “not welcome” in her city.

During her Spanish address Tuesday night, Escobar also attacked Trump for his immigration enforcement policies, and blamed him for the death of migrant children.

“From attacks against Dreamers, family separation, the deaths of migrant children, to the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy that sends asylum-seekers into dangerous situations, these are policies none of us ever imagined would happen in America in our lifetime,” she said.