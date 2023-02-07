Democrats Reinstall Fence Around Capitol Ahead Of Biden’s State of Union

February 7, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 1
fence around capitol
A fence has gone back up around the Capitol Building ahead of Biden’s state of the union address on Tuesday night

This is the same fencing Democrats put up after Jan 6 despite their claims that walls don’t work and are even racist.

They also halted construction of the wall at the southern border…. but it seems that walls are ok when Democrats need them.

Fox News reports: The Biden administration and congressional Democrats called the southern border wall costly and ineffective, as well as a sign of xenophobia, and have strongly opposed construction of a barrier to control the influx of illegal migrants pouring into the U.S. from countries like Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala.

Biden is expected to give his second State of the Union address at the Capitol on the House floor, where most members of Congress in the House and Senate will attend in-person. Despite objections by Democrats to a barrier on the southern border, a large fence started being constructed Sunday around the Capitol complex.

Republicans say Biden must address the number of crises that developed over the past year, including the migrant crisis at the southern border.

