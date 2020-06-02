Democrats Proclaim ‘Riots Are an Integral Part Of This Country’s March Towards Progress’

Democrats in Virginia attempted to defend the rioters causing widespread chaos and destruction across the country, declaring that “Riots are an integral part of this country’s march towards progress.”

Summit report: The tweet by the Fairfax County Democratic Committee cited a previous reference by Barack Obama to the Stonewall riots of 1969 during his second inauguration speech.

Obama said “We, the people, declare today that the most evident of truths –- that all of us are created equal –- is the star that guides us still; just as it guided our forebears through Seneca Falls, and Selma, and Stonewall.”

In context, it’s clear that Obama was not advocating rioting. Indeed, just days ago he issued a statement condemning the current spate of looting and violence.

The family of George Floyd has also pleaded for rioting to stop:

George Floyd’s family has explicitly called for an end to looting and violence, yet blue check marks on here (some of them journalists and academics) are still advocating it.



Almost like this is nothing to do with what happened to Floyd.https://t.co/rwhRd1ee1b — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 1, 2020

So how many other Democrats believe that rioting and looting is ‘a march toward progress’?

On Monday, President Trump issued a stark warning to Democratic governors that if they act ‘weak’ and do not act to stop the violence he will step in and mobilise all federal and military personnel at his disposal.

The White House has said that Trump is considering invoking the Insurrection Act to deal with the violence. However, it’s more likely that the shows of force seen in Washington DC Monday night will be repeated elsewhere.