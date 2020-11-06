Democrats Plotting To Oust Nasty Nancy As House Speaker

Democrats are plotting to oust Rep. Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House as radical Democratic Party members seek more radical leadership.

Pelosi is facing severe criticism about her inability to win enough votes to retain her role in the House of Representatives.

Democrats arrogantly went into Tuesday night expecting to increase their majority in the House, but instead it was the Republicans that made gains.

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s and her “Squad” of progressives expanded their influence, seeing three new Soros-linked allies elected to the House on election night. So far, two moderate Democrats say they are contacting colleagues to round up support for House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker in the next Congress, according to a report by The Hill.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Several moderate House Dems only won tough re-elections after vowing not to back Pelosi for another term as Speaker – and they view Jeffries as a potential establishment leader who could garner support from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s powerful ‘squad’ of progressives.

‘He bridges moderates and progressives better than anyone. And most importantly, he’s not Nancy Pelosi,’ one Democratic lawmaker told The Hill of Jeffries. ‘He’s the only one prepared and positioned’ to be Speaker.

Publicly, Jeffries has shot down any notion of seeking the top leadership role, remaining loyal to Pelosi and saying he is focused on retaining his current job.

The Speaker is chosen by a majority vote of the entire House, meaning that in theory, a handful of centrist Democrats could force the party’s hand in the case of a slim majority by threatening to side with Republicans.

However, it’s unclear whether Ocasio-Cortez’s powerful faction would back Jeffries for Speaker, after she previously threatened to back a primary challenger against the fellow New York Democrat in the 2020 election.

All four members of Ocasio-Cortez’s squad won re-election on Tuesday, and the faction added three new progressive allies in districts in Missouri and New York.

Pelosi was notably quiet on Wednesday regarding her party’s shrinking margin in the House.

She didn’t directly address her losses in a letter to her Democratic colleagues, aside from calling the election ‘challenging.’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said the erosion of the Democratic majority could threaten Pelosi’s grip on the Speaker’s chair.

‘I know the vote on the floor is difficult for Speaker. I know there was a number of people who did not vote for her last time,’ McCarthy said at a press conference Wednesday, alluding to Democratic defectors two years ago.

‘And as our numbers continue to grow, I think at the end of the day, no matter where we end up, we’ll be able to have a very big say, or even run the floor when it comes to policy,’ McCarthy predicted.