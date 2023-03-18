Democrats Planning to Arrest Trump Next Week as Investigation Heats Up

Law enforcement agencies, under orders from Democratic leaders, are preparing to arrest former President Donald Trump as early as next week.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged “hush payments” to porn star Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, earlier this year and elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony. Trump is accused of paying Daniels “hush payments” in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer. Despite reports that Trump will be indicted, he has denied the affair.

This week, President Trump didn’t testify to the Manhattan grand jury. His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has criticized the prosecutors in the Stormy case. “It’s not what we do. This is not what we do. We are distorting laws to try and bag President Trump. I don’t know if it’s because he’s leading in the polls,” Tacopina said on Good Morning America. “I don’t know what it is, but this prosecutor and this prosecutor’s office has made an agenda. They have scoured his personal life and business life for seven years to try to find something.”

According to Fox News, final preparations are being made to arrest Trump next week. The Manhattan DA’s office asked for a meeting with law enforcement ahead of the possible Trump indictment. Trump will “be fingerprinted and processed like every other defendant.” The Secret Service will make the decision to handcuff Trump or not.

“This is a huge development.” Final preparations being made to arrest Donald Trump next week. Trump will “be fingerprinted and processed like every other defendant”. The Secret Service will make the decision whether to handcuff the former president or not. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/u36MW0680U — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 17, 2023

The indictment is a part of a larger conspiracy by Democrats to silence their political opponents. Trump’s supporters are urging him to fight back against the corrupt Democrats and their allies in the media. This is a witch hunt, plain and simple. The left has been trying to take down Trump since the day he took office. They know he is a threat to their radical agenda and will stop at nothing to destroy him. The American people are fed up with the corrupt Democrats and their lies. We demand justice and transparency in this matter.