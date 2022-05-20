Democrats Pass Domestic Terrorism Bill to Use the FBI to Silence Conservatives Who Disagree with Them

House Democrats on Wednesday passed a Domestic terrorism bill allowing them to use the FBI to silence conservatives and anybody who disagrees with the Biden regime.

Democrats used the mass shooting by a far-left activist on Saturday in Buffalo, New York to justify the legislation that will allow the FBI to spy on and harass American conservative and critics of their far-left agenda.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The bill passed 222 to 203 with Adam Kinzinger making the rounds viciously attacking Republicans after the bill passed.

Tucker Carlson discussed the new legislation on yesterday’s show: