Democrats PANIC As ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Song Soars to #1 on U.S. Charts

“Look at Australia, that’s what coming if we don’t stand up, stop complying with them taking our rights, it’s time to man up,” rapper Bryson Gray raps in the song.
Last week, YouTube banned Gray’s music video for “Let’s Go Brandon.” The Google-owned company justified the censorship, claiming the song promoted “medical misinformation.”
Breitbart.com reports: In the song’s chorus, Gray repeats “Let’s Go Brandon” — a popular chant derived from an NBC reporter at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race incorrectly stating that fans in the stands were chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon” following a victory by driver Brandon Brown, when they were actually chanting, “Fuck Joe Biden.”
The song’s music video features the rapper wearing a “Make America Great Again” and a t-shirt, which reads, “Impeach Biden.”
“They buildin’ back better, but only the Taliban. Pilots on strike, but to Joe, it’s irrelevant. Open the border, lose all the order. Divide us up so they know that we never win. But we united, we here in the stadiums. Everyone chantin’ it, CNN slanderin’,” the lyrics state.
“We look at Joe, can we get a refund? How ’bout some mean tweets? Joe is a crook, and he knows how to deceive. F. J. B. is the motto in these streets. Let’s go, Brandon,” the song’s lyrics continue.
The lyrics go on to say, “If you ask questions ’bout the vax, then they gonna ban us. This is ’bout control, everybody knows.”
The rapper’s song nonetheless soared to the top of the iTunes Charts.
Another song called “Let’s Go Brandon” by Loza Alexander is at #2 on iTunes on Tuesday.
Indeed, two separate songs featuring anti-Biden chants are currently ahead of Adele’s hit, “Easy On Me,” which sits at #3.
