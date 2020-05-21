Democrats PANIC After Senate Panel Approves Hunter Biden Probe Subpoenas

Democrats have entered PANIC mode after a Senate panel announced plans to issue subpoenas related to Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings on Wednesday.

Senate Republicans approved the subpoenas in their investigation of Hunter Biden’s rampant corruption just one day after Ukrainian officials released the recordings of Joe Biden and former Ukrainian President discussing their quid pro quo agreement on firing the prosecutor who was investigating Hunter Biden at the time.

Chairman of the Senate Homeland Committee Sen. Ron Johnson joined FOX News on Wednesday to discuss the investigation.

“I’m somewhat suspicious. My interest level has been raised by the high level of their objections. I think they protest a little too much. Apparently we’re hitting a nerve here. Maybe we’re getting close to finding out some important information.”

The Democrats are obviously very nervous about this latest development!