Democrats, MSM & Hollywood Prepare for Court as MAGA Kid Sues

A long list of Democrats, Hollywood celebrities and far-left journalists are facing hefty lawsuits for slandering and endangering the life of Covington Catholic school student Nick Sandmann.

Sandmann, who was smeared by a mob of rabid leftists, has hired the country’s most powerful attorney, who has vowed to sue each and every one of them into oblivion.

Madworldnews.com reports: Todd McMurtry is the attorney representing Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic school kid who was wrongly smeared by the anti-Trump media. Making matter worse was the Hollywood crowd using their large social media platforms to slander his name, and let’s not forget the radicalized Democrats who judged this young man and his friends too. They spread the lies without any care about the truth.

The campaign to ruin Sandmann’s life was over one thing: the young man dared to wear a MAGA hat. And while the Covington kids were in Washington, D.C. on that fateful weekend to attend a pro-life rally as they marched saying prayers for the 65 million Americans aborted, the anti-Trump media tried to make sure Sandmann and his classmates will be remembered as those terrible kids who mocked a Native American.

Well, Attorney Todd McMurty had enough, and now he is taking action and preparing to potentially sue a long list of those who libeled Sandmann and his friends. “Lawyers representing Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann have announced the preparation of letters to be sent to various celebrities, media outlets, and individual journalists who immediately and falsely slandered Sandmann and his classmates for ‘taunting’ a Native American during a trip to Washington D.C.,” Breitbart reported.

“The list of recipients of the warning letters includes actress Alyssa Milano and Senator Elizabeth Warren. Targeted journalists include Maggie Haberman, David Brooks, and media outlets will include TMZ, CNN, and the New York Times. The attorneys have also identified the dioceses of Covington, Lexington, Louisville, and Baltimore as potential recipients of the letter,” Breitbart added.

But that’s not all. Sandmann family attorney, Todd McMurtry, said of the media outlets and personalities, “They know they crossed the line. Do they want 12 people in Kentucky to decide their fate? I don’t think so.” McMurtry added that the letters are meant to put an end to the instant attacks from the media before the facts are in.

“We want to change the conversation. We don’t want this to happen again,” McMurtry said. “We want to teach people a lesson. There was a rush by the media to believe what it wanted to believe versus what actually happened.” Indeed, the leftist media chose to release a highly edited video and then accused the kids of surrounding the Native American and swearing they were blatant racist. They lied claiming they were screaming “build the wall!”

Longer video clips also proved that no one yelled: “build the wall.” Nearly every single initial report on the incident was flawed and presented the kids as the aggressors when in truth they were not. “For the mob to just go tear apart a 16-year-old boy is inexcusable,” McMurtry told the media. “He’ll never be able to get away from this.”

And let’s not forget that “the Covington Catholic students were verbally attacked by a designated hate group that called them ‘Child molesting f**gots,’ ‘Dirty a*s crackers,’ ‘Future school shooters,’ and ‘Incest babies,’” the Daily Wire reported.

Assisting McMurtry will be the high-powered law firm of L. Lin Wood of Atlanta. Wood has represented clients such as the falsely accused Atlanta Olympics bomber and the family of murdered beauty contestant JonBenet Ramsey. And these attorneys aren’t fooling around. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer here’s the long list of Trump-haters the attorneys are targeting, and we’ve highlighted some of the worst offenders:

Americans weighed in thankful that this time these leftist losers will be held accountable. “I hope that kids becomes a millionaire when this is all said and done. They tried to ruin his life with a fake narrative, but they will be held accountable,” tweeted Matthew Wichman.

“No one will stop until it hurts them in the wallet. For once, the lawyers really are on the side of the angels!” Tweeted Mayakovsky’s Ghost. That’s right. This will set a precedent and send a clear message to those Trump-haters who see good kids and call them evil. Their behavior has consequences, their lies won’t be tolerated, and the only way to punish them is to hit them where it hurts: in their bank accounts.

Stay tuned on this developing story. We bet some of those sued will try to settle out of court, but many who are full of themselves will refuse to settle and take their chances. We’d love nothing more than to see those leftist liars try to explain to 12 jurors in the Heartland how they were right to call these good sons of Kentucky, racists and worse.

That’s only going to end with a judgment in the millions for the MAGA kids. And this should scare every loudmouth leftist out there to think twice before smearing and slandering those who wear MAGA hats and are proud Trump supporters.