Democrats Introduce Bill to Pay $123,000 in Reparations to People Who Identify as ‘African American’

Democrat state senators in Oregon have introduced a bill to pay African Americans £123,000 in reparations.
The legislation would have the Department of Revenue establish a reparations payment program to black residents “who can demonstrate heritage in slavery” and have identified as “African-American” for at least ten years.
According to a copy of the state Senate bill, the government will use taxpayer money to pay six figures to any person who can demonstrate that they are a descendant of American slaves and have “identified as African-American” on legal documents.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In order to qualify for the reparations, a person must live state for at least two years before the application deadline of Dec. 31, 2022.
“The payment would be an annuity where recipients would receive $123,000 paid out over the course of their life, plus interest,” the Daily Wire report says. “The average black man has a lifespan of 75 years, so if a 30-year-old black man applies for the reparations program he would receive a yearly payment of approximately $2,733 per year from the Oregonian government. If the recipient receives a five percent interest rate on the reparations money, they could receive up to $2,870 per year.”
