Democrats Introduce Bill to Pay $123,000 in Reparations to People Who Identify as ‘African American’

The legislation would have the Department of Revenue establish a reparations payment program to black residents “who can demonstrate heritage in slavery” and have identified as “African-American” for at least ten years.

According to a copy of the state Senate bill, the government will use taxpayer money to pay six figures to any person who can demonstrate that they are a descendant of American slaves and have “identified as African-American” on legal documents.