Democrats Want To Check Your Internet History Before Letting You Buy a Gun

Anyone wanting to buy a gun in the future may have their internet browsing history and social media checked if two Democrat lawmakers get their way.

Two New York lawmakers are working to draft a bill that will require authorities review three years of social media history and one year of internet search history of any person seeking to purchase a firearm.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former Democratic state Senator, and state Sen. Kevin Palmer claim their proposal will identify hate speech on social media profiles, the likes of which is often revealed only after someone is arrested in a mass shooting.

The news of the new draft bill comes days after liberals began pushing the narrative that white men are America’s number one terror threat and signals an attempt at a further clampdown on non-liberal thought in the United States.

“If the police department is reviewing a gang assault, a robbery, some type of shooting, they go and do a social media profile investigation,” Adams said.

While admitting there are some “logistical concerns” such as free speech and the Second Amendment, Adams and Palmer say it the new laws are “doable” and “needed.”