Democrats Inch Closer to Permanent National Cheat-by-Mail

House Democrats are one step closer to enabling a permanent cheat-by-mail scheme nationwide after the passing of H.R. 1 on Wednesday.

The so-called “For the People Act” aims to radically change American democracy for the worse by nationalizing elections and making permanent changes to voting rules that would virtually ensure Democrats remain in power forever.

The bill is a whopping 791 pages long, and has been adopted with almost zero debate.

Here are 37 key points of the radical legislation: