Democrats In Crisis As Trump’s Job Approval Among Black Voters Surges To 46% In Latest Poll

President Trump has far stronger support among black American likely voters than Democrats and their mainstream media allies would have us believe, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports daily tracking poll.

A daily tracking poll of Trump’s job approval released early Friday indicates an unprecedented surge in approval for the president this week among black voters.

As Joe Biden’s campaign continues to struggle amid damaging leaks about his family life, Trump’s approval figures among black American voters saw a huge spike, rising from 25% on Monday to 46% by the end of the week on Friday.

Morning Reader Data Points:



National Daily Black Likely Voter Job Approval For @POTUS – October 19-23, 2020



Mon 10/19 – 25%

Tue 10/20 – 24%

Wed 10/21 – 31%

Thu 10/22 – 37%

Fri 10/23 – 46% — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 23, 2020

The black vote is considered a cornerstone of the Democrat target demographic, with 90% of African Americans historically voting straight blue.

However, the Biden leaks and a slew of black celebrities endorsing President Trump last week appears to have turned the tide.

“I had to remind him that he is a black person so he is not allowed to vote for Donald Trump”



–@chelseahandler, another racist white woman telling a black man, @50cent, what he is and is not allowed to do in 2020 America.



WAKE UP BLACK AMERICA. #BLEXIT — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 24, 2020

Many political pundits believe Democrats cannot win without the black vote they have taken for granted for decades.

51% of likely American voters approve of President Trump’s job performance while 48 percent disapprove, Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll on Friday found.

To say that the Rasmussen poll stands in contrast to other polling on President Trump’s job performance is a gross understatement, according to The Blaze.

According to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, Trump’s job performance is an average of 9.5 points underwater, 44.4% approve to 53.9% disapprove.

Recent polls on Trump’s approval other than Rasmussen have Trump at minus 9 points (Economist/YouGov), minus 16 points (Reuters/Ipsos), minus 14 points (Quinnipiac), and minus 12 points (Politico/Morning Consult).

It is highly unlikely that Trump’s approval among black likely voters managed to increase 20 points in just five days, especially when no other polls show a similar trend.

But that is not to say Trump is not performing better-than-expected among black voters.

The Trump campaign has made outreach to black voters a top priority headed into the U.S. election.

President Trump often boasts that he’s been the best president for black Americans in U.S. history, with the possible exemption of President Abraham Lincoln, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery in the Confederate states and fought the Civil War.

But aside from his rhetorical exaggerations, he has put forward serious policies specifically designed to reach out to and meet the wants of black Americans.

Last month, Trump gave a speech introducing the “Platinum Plan,” a sweeping set of policy proposals calling for a $500 billion investment in black communities to create 3 million new jobs for black Americans.

His plan aims to give black Americans greater access to capital for business development, expand school choice and education opportunities, and expand criminal justice reform among other policies.

At Thursday night’s final presidential debate, Trump touted his record on criminal justice reform, funding historically black colleges, and creating economic opportunity zones.

He accused Democratic nominee Joe Biden of being in government for 47 years and failing to achieve anything for the black community.