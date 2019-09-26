Democrat lawmakers are suffering public meltdowns following the release of the transcript detailing President Trump‘s phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Wednesday, claiming that the president betrayed the U.S. and calling him a “cheat,” “un-American,” and “danger to our Democracy.”
Trump authorized the release of the unredacted transcript of his conversation with Zelensky, which was published Wednesday.
As noted by Republican lawmakers, the absence of quid pro quo or violation of law makes the whole Ukrainian “scandal” a nothing-burger.
Breitbart.com reports: However, Democrats across the board are proclaiming that the transcript implicates the president, falsely attributing Trump’s “favor” – a reference to made in regard to CrowdStrike – to Hunter Biden.
“#UkraineTranscript is @realDonaldTrump’s version and he admitted to betrayal,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) assessed. “America is too great of a country to be led by such a cheat. #ImpeachTrump”
“Spoiler alert: President Trump attempted to bribe and extort a foreign leader for political gain,” far-left “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said.
“This—and so many other infractions he’s committed against our Constitution—is why it’s time to #ImpeachTrumpNow,” she added.
“I respect the responsibility of the President to engage with foreign leaders as part of his job. It is not part of his job to use taxpayer money to shake down other countries for the benefit of his campaign,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who formally announced the House impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, wrote.
“He betrayed his office, he betrayed the constitution, and he betrayed the national security,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said of Trump.
“Folks, I am surprised the White House even released this transcript. It’s worse than we thought,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) proclaimed.
“The President sought to use the powers of the United States government to investigate a political opponent. We have no choice but to impeach.”
“The transcript of the call reads like a classic mob shakedown,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) assessed.
“The President dragged the Attorney General into this mess. At a minimum, AG Barr must recuse himself until we get to the bottom of this matter. #UkraineTranscript,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) added.
Rep. Ted Leiu declared that the transcript “confirms that @realDonaldTrump requested a foreign power to investigate his political opponent, AND it shows he wanted @TheJusticeDept to also investigate his opponent, all to benefit his campaign.”
“This is soooo illegal,” he added.
“The President told a foreign govt to do him a favor & work with his personal lawyer & the AG to investigate a political opponent. Read the ‘transcript,’” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tweeted, adding that Congress “must begin impeachment proceedings without delay.”
“These call notes are deeply damning & powerfully incriminating,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) declared, describing them as “devastating for Trump and proclaiming that the transcript reads like a “gangster shakedown.”
More:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- New Ukraine Documents Spell Trouble for Biden, Report Says - September 26, 2019
- Democrats IMPLODE After Ukraine Hoax Crumbles: Trump Is ‘Un-American,’ and ‘Danger to Our Democracy’ - September 26, 2019
- Trump: “We Will Uphold the Right of Free Speech” Against Big Tech Censors - September 26, 2019