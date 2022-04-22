Democrats Heard ‘Shrieking and Wailing’ As Florida House Removes Disney’s Special Tax Status

Videos from the Florida House of Representatives this week reveal that Democrat members screamed and wailed as the House voted to dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government district, a move that experts believe will place a heavy tax burden on the “woke” corporation.

In case you are wondering why Florida House Democrats reacted with horror to the move, its worth considerin the fact that far-left Disney employs 38 lobbyists in Tallahassee and donates generously to left-wing politicians. Now the left-wing slush funds appear to be drying up.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The Florida state government of Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney have been engaged in an open feud over the latter’s opposition to parental rights legislation – dubbed the “Anti-Grooming Bill” that was recently signed into state law.

The bill passed by the Florida legislature on Thursday looks to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as Disney’s 55-year-old private government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023. Miami Standard report:

Lawmakers voted 70-38 to back the measure while Democrat Rep. Travaris L. McCurdy, led Democrats in yelling indistinguishable chants throughout the proceedings.

Left-wing members could be heard wailing and screaming as the legislation was passed. The bill will now head to Gov. DeSantis’ office for signing.

CHAOS IN TALLAHASSEE: Activists SCREAMING during FL session to approve legislation to strip Disney of special privileges, Speaker Sprowls forced to adjourn pic.twitter.com/eUmvIKgkv4 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 21, 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki broke down in tears this week over parents’ rights bills like the one recently signed into law in Florida this week, stating that they “make her crazy.”

“I’m going to get emotional about this issue because it’s horrible,” the White House official sobbed. “It’s like kids who are bullied, and all these leaders are taking steps to hurt them and hurt their lives and hurt their families. And you look at some of these laws in these states, and it is going after parents who are in loving relationships, who have kids. It’s completely outrageous.”

“There are so many layers of this that are just outrageous, and I hope people continue to educate themselves on this because it is a bad side of politics,” Psaki added “And I will not cry again during this interview, I promise you.”

“This is an issue that makes me very crazy,” Psaki concluded.

Vernon Jones, the former Democrat currently running with President Trump’s endorsement for Georgia’s 10th Congressional district, has promised to introduce the controversial anti-public school grooming bill recently passed by Florida lawmakers and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis into the U.S. Congress.

“In Congress, I’ll introduce a federal replica of the anti-grooming bill recently passed in Florida,” Jones wrote to his nearly 400,000 Twitter followers and 15,000 Telegram subscribers.

“Our kids should be learning math and science, not about the 800 genders that supposedly exist in some liberal fantasy land.”

Jones referred to the often-maligned Florida bill that prevents public school teachers from teaching controversial gender theory to small children.