Democrats Furious as Families Burn Masks Outside State Capitol

Families in Idaho gathered outside the State Capitol on Saturday to protest the unconstitutional lockdowns, mostly imposed by Democrats, still in effect across the USA.

Nearly two hundreds people protested outside the Idaho State Capitol in Boise to voice their concerns regarding Gov. Brad Little’s emergency powers and the lockdowns in general, with many families seen burning masks.

Parents encouraging kids to burn masks on Idaho Capitol steps pic.twitter.com/VOYfOYqwwt — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 6, 2021

Families burning masks on Idaho Capitol steps pic.twitter.com/6nfLWJ8XFy — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 6, 2021

Protestors also burned a photo of “Sleepy Joe.”

Anti-lockdown Protestor burns “sleepy joe” photo on Idaho Capitol steps pic.twitter.com/M7jVffLCna — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 6, 2021

About 150 people are gathered in Boise, Idaho on the Capitol steps to “burn the mask” pic.twitter.com/bRoUy5bd86 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 6, 2021

Darr Moon, of the organizers of “burn the mask” says this is a rally not a protest



(He is married to Idaho state rep. Dorthy Moon) pic.twitter.com/g6oT4HifII — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 6, 2021

Infowars.com reports: Horrified liberals on social media were quick to virtue-signal their subservience to the masks and lockdowns.

Am I the only one thinking we still have drs and nurses in need of masks and these maskholes are burning them — Susan Doyle (@SusanDoyle1963) March 6, 2021

This is how 400+ years of hate and bigotry is passed down. Get to them young and teach it. I’d hate to see what they’re being taught behind closed doors. How stupid and pointless is this exercise they’re doing? This will really show the virus who’s boss. Damn idiots. — Richard Wolfe (@Wolfe_RJ) March 6, 2021

As a nurse, I can't quite articulate the anger and despair caused by displays like these. We have fought long and hard against this virus for over a year and this is such a knife in the back when people can't be bothered to do the bare minimum. — Jennifer (@JennyMcLarsonRN) March 6, 2021

That'll show the half a million dead and their families! — Mr. E (@elkabong82) March 6, 2021

They like to burn things, Beatles records, objects they greet with scorn, crosses…. — Jason Elias (@Zebop) March 6, 2021

Notably, Little never imposed a mask mandate in the Gem State, but several counties and mayors have instituted various mask mandates and other COVID restrictions.

Some counties have lifted their mandates while others remain, but with Texas and Mississippi lifting their statewide mandates this week, pressure has increased on areas with restrictions to open to full capacity.