Democrats Furious as Families Burn Masks Outside State Capitol

Nearly two hundreds people protested outside the Idaho State Capitol in Boise to voice their concerns regarding Gov. Brad Little’s emergency powers and the lockdowns in general, with many families seen burning masks.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
Protestors also burned a photo of “Sleepy Joe.”
Infowars.com reports: Horrified liberals on social media were quick to virtue-signal their subservience to the masks and lockdowns.
Notably, Little never imposed a mask mandate in the Gem State, but several counties and mayors have instituted various mask mandates and other COVID restrictions.
Some counties have lifted their mandates while others remain, but with Texas and Mississippi lifting their statewide mandates this week, pressure has increased on areas with restrictions to open to full capacity.