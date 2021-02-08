Democrats Explode With RAGE Because Tom Brady Didn’t Wear a Mask During Super Bowl

Left-wing journalists and a verified Twitter mob expressed their anger at Brady on Sunday night, shortly after he won against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Seattle journalist David Kronman tweeted, “Considering everything actually happening in that stadium I doubt this actually matters but a dude as famous as Tom Brady should just do the right thing and wear a mask.”
“I think I have to turn off this game. It’s making me angry.”
Nationalfile.com reports: Anti-gun activist Lisa Hendricks echoed this sentiment.
“Tom Brady could have used his platform to wear a mask and be a role model for responsible behavior,” wrote the gun control advocate. “But no, he had to be a maskhole.”
One user declared, “Tom Brady is a Trumper! He is not going to lower his status with Trump by wearing a mask!”
Two more users took exception to the color of the skin of Tom Brady’s friends, in addition to his maskless face.
These were far from the only users.
