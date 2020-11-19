Democrats Demand $5.5 Billion in Taxpayer Money to Bail Out NYC’s Illegals

Democrats are demanding that $5.5 billion in taxpayer money is used to bail out illegal aliens living in New York City.

The far-left advocacy group, Make the Road NY, argues that the coronavirus crash has completely impoverished NYC’s huge illegal-migrant population.

The group wants to raise $5.5B and give it to illegals by taxing 120 New York billionaires.

They say the cash will be used to give $750 per week in aid for up to 1.2 million illegals and their dependents.

The campaign has been enthusiastically endorsed by several Democratic legislators.

The New York Times gave the draft legislation a boost on November 15, with a video report that showcased some of the unemployed, illegal migrants who were trying to earn some cash as street vendors:

On one corner, Cristina Sanchez stood forlornly at a produce stand. She had not sold a single thing. During the pandemic she had lost her job, and then her rented room, triggering a frantic hustle to survive: First she sold produce, then tacos, then produce again … … “This has affected my children [in Mexico] a lot,” Cristina said, as she started to cry. “I try to tell them that because there’s no steady work, whatever I make is only enough for me to survive for the day.”

He decided to sell tacos de alambre — made with steak, chiles, bacon and cheese — on the street. The owner of a local deli let him use an enclosed sidewalk stand at night, free of charge. During the day it sells smoothies. … Gerardo’s sales have not been brisk. His tacos cost two for $5. He needs to sell at least 130 each day, a target he often misses by half.

Many excluded workers have become street vendors in the past few months as a new source of income.



Our member Gerardo, also featured, has fought to #FundExcludedWorkers after losing his job and having to sell his car to make ends meet.https://t.co/Z9AwjTqiIH — Make the Road NY 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNY) November 16, 2020

The group also wants the state legislature to approve more licenses for street vendors — even though the extra supply of vendors would reduce income for the native-born and immigrant who operate the existing stands.

The Make the Road group said its surveys showed that:

92% of respondents reported that either they or another earner in their household has lost their job or income as a result of the crisis. 84% of respondents are now themselves unemployed, with 88% of them reporting job loss due to COVID-19. Only 5% of respondents received unemployment benefits in the last month. 90% of household cleaners had lost their jobs. Those that were working had fewer clients than usual and had lost income.

The group’s survey says that 28 percent of renters in New York pay more than 50 percent of their wages on housing in the city’s migrant-crowded neighborhoods.

The scale of the imported poverty is huge but unclear.

Make the Road claims 1.2 million people “who haven’t received any aid,” while the New York Times says the city includes roughly half a million illegals.

The leaders in New York City choose to build their service and real-estate economies on cheap imported labor, so denying wages, jobs, and home to the many Americans who did live – or want to live — in the city.

Now the coronavirus crash is threatening the city’s economy by pushing out impoverished migrants, and their departure is pressuring employers to raise wages high enough to attract Americans to jobs in New York.