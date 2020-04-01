Democrats Demand DOJ Free ‘as Many Prisoners as Possible’ Due to Coronavirus

House Democrats are demanding that the Department of Justice (DOJ) set free “as many prisoners as possible” from jail due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr, ramping up pressure to free America’s locked-up criminals.

Both Nadler and Subcommittee on Crime Chairwoman Karen Bass wrote a letter to Barr on Monday, urging him to “do the right thing and exercise this authority and immediately move to release medically-compromised, elderly and pregnant prisoners from the custody of the BOP [Bureau of Prisons].”

“We call on you, in the most urgent of terms, to do the right thing and exercise [authority to modify sentences of prisoners who present ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’] and immediately move to release medically-compromised, elderly, and pregnant prisoners in the custody of the [Bureau of Prisons],” the letter reads.

“In addition, we urge that you use every tool at your disposal to release as many prisoners as possible, to protect them from COVID-19.”

The two Democrats then stated that they had a problem with Barr’s memo that said that inmates at low and minimum security facilities should be prioritized and those convicted of serious offences should not be released.

The Democrats stated [emphasis added]:

Your memorandum specifies that priority should be given to inmates in low- and minimum-security facilities and that “serious” offenses should weigh more heavily against consideration for home detention.

These limitations, unfortunately, beg the question of what you do with individuals who are at a high risk for contracting COVID-19 who are not in low- or minimum-security facilities, who have been convicted of serious offenses, or who have high PATTERN risk scores.

We urge you to consider that even individuals in these categories should be assessed for release because they may be elderly or particularly vulnerable.

Pregnant prisoners, in all circumstances, should be released to home confinement forthwith.

We further urge you to assess the risk of contracting COVID-19 of every individual in BOP custody, regardless of the type of institution in which they are housed, the seriousness of their offense, or the potential recidivism risk they may present.

If BOP decides to keep these individuals detained, what specific provisions are being made for those among them who are at high risk for contracting COVID-19?

What plans are being made to communicate information to these individuals, their attorneys, and their loved ones, about the plan for their care behind bars during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Dailywire.com reports: Nadler and Bass’s statement that Barr should consider releasing prisoners who are at high risk for contracting COVID-19 “regardless of the type of institution in which they are housed” and regardless of “the seriousness of their offense” suggests that they want Barr to evaluate even the most dangerous criminals for potential early release, even those housed at the United States Penitentiary, Administrative Maximum Facility (USP Florence ADMAX), unofficially known as ADX Florence.

ADX Florence is the country’s only federal supermax prison and houses the most dangerous criminals in the world who are often either sentenced to death or to multiple life sentences. 5280 Magazine highlighted some of the most dangerous criminals in ADX Florence: