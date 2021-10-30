Democrats Caught Staging False Flag ‘Racist’ Hoax to Interfere in Virginia Election

Democrats on Friday were caught red handed staging a false flag racist hoax to help boost Terry McAuliffe’s troubled campaign ahead of the Virginia gubernatorial election.

These men approached @GlennYoungkin’s bus as it pulled up saying what sounded like, “We’re all in for Glenn.” Here they are standing in front of the bus as his campaign event at Guadalajara started.@NBC29 pic.twitter.com/l681ejyBjc — Elizabeth Holmes (@holmes_reports) October 29, 2021

The stunt was quickly identified as suspect as one of the “white supremacists” was a black guy.

The labor shortage is real pic.twitter.com/EoUMvupbIR — Battle Beagle (@HarmlessYardDog) October 30, 2021

Information Liberation reports: Multiple of the “white supremacists” were quickly exposed as Democrat operatives and the whole hoax blew up in their face.

Lauren Windsor, a left-wing political operative dubbed the "Democrats' answer to James O'Keefe," has admitted to helping organize the alt-right hoax rally in Charlottesville. Before the hoax was exposed, she had pretended to be surprised at the photos. pic.twitter.com/HD7ETsRK0b — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 29, 2021

The hoax was amplified by Terry McAuliffe’s campaign (they probably organized it):

.@CharlieOlaf, social media manager for @TerryMcAuliffe, a Democrat running to be VA governor, was one of the people who helped promote the fake alt-right protest involving hired Democrat operatives. The stunt was meant to damage Republican @GlennYoungkin. https://t.co/KsPRR1W5Ts pic.twitter.com/U0WnjjyWnG — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 29, 2021

The people quickest to spread the Democrat alt-right protest hoax in Charlottesville, Va. are those who work for @TerryMcAuliffe. @christinafreund, campaign spokesperson, & comms staffer @jengoodman75 are tip of the iceberg. https://t.co/2BMh892Tdt https://t.co/U5RjUQ9YbB pic.twitter.com/Y3gMTple6J — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 29, 2021

McAuliffe’s campaign tried to distance themselves from the hoax after amplifying it all day:

The @TerryMcAuliffe campaign now condemns the fake alt-right Charlottesville, Va. rally organized by Democrat operatives after its staff had spent all day amplifying and spreading the hoax stunt. The hoax was meant to damage Republican @GlennYoungkin. https://t.co/IpXP4je405 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 29, 2021

Statement on Glenn Youngkin’s bus stop earlier today: pic.twitter.com/Hw0svCAW9W — Andrew Whitley (@AndrewWhitleyVA) October 29, 2021

The Lincoln Project stepped in to act as the fall guy:

Lincoln Project claims credit for the "white supremacist" stunt at Youngkin's campaign event today. pic.twitter.com/h18Sfk5AUC — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 29, 2021

So, is anyone going to get banned from social media for this hoax?

How many professional “disinformation” NGOs and journalists will focus on the fact the Virginia Democrats spent the day spreading an election hoax of planted fake neo-Nazis designed to tarnish their opposition just before an election? — Lee Fang (@lhfang) October 29, 2021

Are there going to be any congressional hearings into this election interference?

Is anyone going to be subpoenaed?

We all know the answer.