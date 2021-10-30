Democrats Caught Staging False Flag ‘Racist’ Hoax to Interfere in Virginia Election

Democrats on Friday were caught red handed staging a false flag racist hoax to help boost Terry McAuliffe’s troubled campaign ahead of the Virginia gubernatorial election.
The stunt was quickly identified as suspect as one of the “white supremacists” was a black guy.
Information Liberation reports: Multiple of the “white supremacists” were quickly exposed as Democrat operatives and the whole hoax blew up in their face.
The hoax was amplified by Terry McAuliffe’s campaign (they probably organized it):
McAuliffe’s campaign tried to distance themselves from the hoax after amplifying it all day:
The Lincoln Project stepped in to act as the fall guy:
So, is anyone going to get banned from social media for this hoax?
Are there going to be any congressional hearings into this election interference?
Is anyone going to be subpoenaed?
We all know the answer.
