Democrats Blast Greg Abbott For Sending Migrants To Kamala Harris’s Home

Democrats have slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending three migrant buses to Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC during the Christmas Eve cold snap.
Abbott’s Division of Emergency Management sent the buses with around 130 illegal border crossers to Harris’s D.C. official residence, the Naval Observatory.
After arriving the migrants were picked up by a local aid group and taken to a nearby church.
Breitbart reports: In response, elected Democrats like Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) called Abbott “worthless” and a “POS,” the acronym for the term “piece of shit” while Democrat activist Scott Dworkin wrote in a post that Abbott “belongs in prison” for the migrant buses.
The far-Left Occupy Democrats group posted on Twitter that President Joe Biden’s administration ought to open a criminal investigation into Abbott’s migrant buses.
Meanwhile, Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY) seemingly questioned Abbott’s Christian faith. Torres went as far as to say that busing migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions should be illegal.
Niamh Harris
