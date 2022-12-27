Democrats Blast Greg Abbott For Sending Migrants To Kamala Harris’s Home

Democrats have slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending three migrant buses to Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC during the Christmas Eve cold snap.

Abbott’s Division of Emergency Management sent the buses with around 130 illegal border crossers to Harris’s D.C. official residence, the Naval Observatory.

After arriving the migrants were picked up by a local aid group and taken to a nearby church.

Breitbart reports: In response, elected Democrats like Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) called Abbott “worthless” and a “POS,” the acronym for the term “piece of shit” while Democrat activist Scott Dworkin wrote in a post that Abbott “belongs in prison” for the migrant buses.

Worthless @GovAbbott dropping off people with no money and no means on Christmas Eve in 15 degree weather near the VP’s residence. How Christian of you, Greg Abbott. Being a heartless POS isn’t going to make you the next Republican President. https://t.co/AM0xrUGLvo — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) December 25, 2022

Gov Abbott abandoning children on the side of the road on Christmas Eve will go down as one his most despicable acts ever. Abbott belongs in prison. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 26, 2022

The far-Left Occupy Democrats group posted on Twitter that President Joe Biden’s administration ought to open a criminal investigation into Abbott’s migrant buses.

Meanwhile, Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY) seemingly questioned Abbott’s Christian faith. Torres went as far as to say that busing migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions should be illegal.

BREAKING: The Biden White House slams MAGA Gov. Greg Abbott's cruel Christmas Eve migrant trafficking "stunt" and says that a "bunch of families" were left in freezing weather outside Kamala Harris' residence without cold weather gear. RT TO DEMAND A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) December 26, 2022