Democrats Arrested For Running Voter Fraud Ring In Mississippi

A group of Democrats have been arrested for running a voter fraud ring in Madison County, Mississippi.

According to court documents, six people in Madison County were arrested and served indictment for various charges related to voter fraud.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The report said that Canton, Mississippi Alderwoman Vicki McNeil was indicted for two counts of voter fraud. She is the former police chief of the small town. McNeil is a registered Democrat, according to LexisNexis.

Two non-residents of Canton, Donnell and Jennifer Robinson, were arrested for voting via absentee ballots in the Canton Municipal elections in 2017, though they do not live in the town. Donnell Robinson is also reportedly a convicted felon, and thus ineligible to vote.

“Deputy Canton City Clerk Desma King helped Donnell Robinson submit an absentee ballot when she knew he was ineligible to vote,” according to the report. King, too, has been arrested for her role in the voter fraud scheme.

Sherman Matlock, a convicted felon was indicted for voter fraud and voting by an unqualified person. He was previously found guilt of manslaughter.

Finally, the most heavily charged of the bunch is Canton School Board member Courtney Rainey, who has been charged with 15 crimes related to voter fraud and paying people to vote.

“She allegedly paid Emma Ousley to vote in the Canton municipal elections last year,”the report said. “She tried to get Ousley to ‘change her story’ so she would not get caught. Another indictment charges her with giving a Walmart gift card to Louvenia Brown in exchange for her vote in the same election. She also paid her through the use of ‘flood relief’ for her vote. The indictment charges her with conspiring with Andrew Grant to commit voter fraud.”

Rainey is also a Democrat.