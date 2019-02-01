Democrats Approve Pay Raise for Officials Accused of Sexual Assault

House Democrats have approved a pay raise for federal employees accused of sexual assault, despite objections by Republicans.

The Republican proposal to amend H.R. 790, a bill to give raises to federal employees, would have frozen pay raises for those accused of sexual misconduct.

“During calendar year 2019, no increase in pay as authorized under this Act may be provided to any Federal employee who has been disciplined for sexual misconduct under chapter 75 of title 5, United States Code, or any other provision of law” the Republican amendment said.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: It was a simple attempt to provide real ramifications in the form of a financial hardship to those disciplined for sexual misconduct.

The proposal failed, with just 206 Congressmen voting for it, including only 17 Democrats.

Meanwhile, 215 Democrats voted against the proposal, and were joined by only one Republican.

While the proposal would not have been exclusive to representatives in Congress, it is worth noting that between the years 1997 and 2017, the United States government has paid out nearly $20 million to resolve cases of misconduct, some of which was sexual in nature, to employees within the U.S. Congress and other agencies within the legislative branch of government.

It would appear partisan Democrats in the House care more about appearances when it comes to the #MeToo Movement than they do about making meaningful changes that could have helped economically strangle those who commit sexual misconduct.

With the proposal failing, the bill passed a full House vote and will now be voted on in the U.S. Senate.