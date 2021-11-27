Democrats Admit Defeat for 2022: “We’re F***ed – It’s Gonna Be a Bloodbath”

The Democratic Party have predicted that following their huge loss in the Virginia’s governor’s race, the 2022 midterms will be massive bloodbath for them.

Thanks to focus groups and polling, Democrats found out their chances of winning in 2022 was “even worse than expected,” Politico reports.

The issues went beyond the failings of gubernatorial nominee, Terry McAuliffe, or even President Joe Biden’s abysmal performance.

Instead, the Democrat Party’s brand “was a wreck,” Politico stated.

“Voters couldn’t name anything that Democrats had done, except a few who said we passed the infrastructure bill,” the left-wing group Third Way and pollsters noted in a report.

Politico went on:

Less than a year ahead of midterm elections, in which even Democrats widely expect they will lose the House and, possibly, the Senate, the party is confronting an identity crisis. It isn’t just Biden’s cratering public approval ratings, inflation, or the precedent that the party in power typically loses seats in a president’s first midterm.

Breitbart.com reports: A year after former President Donald Trump left the White House, it was reportedly “not obvious” to numerous voters what Democrats are doing, “despite the enactment of major legislation, including a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill earlier this year and an infrastructure bill last week,” the Politico report said.

After the House’s recent passage of the social spending package, a Democrat strategist whose job is to advise major donors, lamented, “Too late. We’re f—ed,” the outlet noted.

Biden’s approval ratings among voters hit another low in polling released Wednesday that found barely 42 percent of participants approve the job he is doing in office.

“That is the lowest rating Biden has received in an NPR/Marist poll since he was inaugurated in January,” Breitbart News reported.

Meanwhile, likely general election voters are leaning towards Republicans over Democrats in a generic congressional ballot moving into 2022, a recent poll from Mclaughlin & Associates found.

“Forty-eight percent of the likely general election voters said they were voting for a Republican on the generic election ballot. This is compared to 44 percent of respondents who would vote for a Democrat. There were also eight percent who were undecided,” according to Breitbart News.