Democratic Senator Wears Abortion Pin To SOTU Address

Several Democrats ditched the usual American flag pins and instead wore pins to make ‘political statements’ at Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night

Some wore blue-and-yellow pins and ribbons in support of Ukraine, AP reported

Then others like Sen. Ed Marley chose to proudly show off his ‘heart’ abortion pin provided by Planned Parenthood.

I’m wearing my abortion pin from @PPFA to tonight’s State of the Union address. Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right. pic.twitter.com/ZfNj5OEZcj — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 8, 2023

Republicans wearing US flag pins



Democrats wearing abortion pins pic.twitter.com/MaDUjEQuJC — Lori Deers🇺🇸 (@Liana53160) February 8, 2023

Daily Wire reports: The senator was hit with some criticism online, including from nonprofit Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. “SICK,” the group’s Twitter account reacted.

SICK. pic.twitter.com/HNrwq7lEmm — SBA Pro-Life America | 72% 🇺🇸 support 15 weeks (@sbaprolife) February 8, 2023

“You’re not just wearing an ‘abortion pin’…you’re wearing a [heart] abortion pin indicating that you LOVE abortion,” pro-life advocate Obianuju Ekeocha replied. “You are an evil depraved man.”

You’re not just wearing an “abortion pin”…you’re wearing a 👉🏾❤️abortion pin indicating that you LOVE abortion. You are an evil depraved man. — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) February 8, 2023

“Democrat man wears pin showing his love of abortion, which violently ends human life in the mother’s womb,” author and commentator Mollie Hemingway said.

Democrat man wears pin showing his love of abortion, which violently ends human life in the mother's womb. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 8, 2023

The GOP House Judiciary Twitter account simply wrote, “Disgusting.” Markey responded, “What’s disgusting is the GOP’s obsession with controlling people’s bodies.”