Democratic Senator Wears Abortion Pin To SOTU Address

Several Democrats ditched the usual American flag pins and instead wore pins to make ‘political statements’ at Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night
Some wore blue-and-yellow pins and ribbons in support of Ukraine, AP reported
Then others like Sen. Ed Marley chose to proudly show off his ‘heart’ abortion pin provided by Planned Parenthood.
Daily Wire reports: The senator was hit with some criticism online, including from nonprofit Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. “SICK,” the group’s Twitter account reacted.
“You’re not just wearing an ‘abortion pin’…you’re wearing a [heart] abortion pin indicating that you LOVE abortion,” pro-life advocate Obianuju Ekeocha replied. “You are an evil depraved man.”
“Democrat man wears pin showing his love of abortion, which violently ends human life in the mother’s womb,” author and commentator Mollie Hemingway said.
The GOP House Judiciary Twitter account simply wrote, “Disgusting.” Markey responded, “What’s disgusting is the GOP’s obsession with controlling people’s bodies.”
Niamh Harris
