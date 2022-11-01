Democratic Rep Jamie Raskin Claims Arming Ukraine is About Protecting Woke Values

The ongoing military aid to Ukraine is essential because Russia is mean to gay and transgender people according to Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin

Raskin (D-MD) issued a statement about his concerns, saying that any slide in support for Ukraine would represents an abandonment of woke values.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

His statement was released after 30 ‘progressive’ Democrats withdrew their calls for peace talks in a letter to the President Biden.

The statement said: “Moscow right now is … a world center of antifeminist, antigay, anti-trans hatred, as well as the homeland of replacement theory for export”

Summit News reports: Calling Vladimir Putin an “imperialist” and a “colonizer,” Raskin went on to demonize the entire country.

“Moscow right now is a hub of corrupt tyranny, censorship, authoritarian repression, police violence, propaganda, government lies and disinformation, and planning for war crimes … In supporting Ukraine, we are opposing these fascist views, and supporting the urgent principles of democratic pluralism. Ukraine is not perfect, of course, but its society is organized on the radically different principles of democracy and freedom,” the statement said.

As we have previously highlighted, the bizarre intersection of sending advanced weaponry to foreign conflicts in the name of defending far-left identity politics reared its head right at the start of the war.

Back in February, the head of MI6, who includes his preferred pronouns in his Twitter bio, faced backlash for suggesting that a large part of the war in Ukraine was about “LGBT+ rights.”