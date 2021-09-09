Democrat Wearing a Gorilla Mask Throws Eggs at Larry Elder – Media Silent

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder was physically assaulted by a Democrat woman wearing a racist gorilla mask on Wednesday.

The shocking incident was captured on video and shows Elder being heckled by a white woman in a gorilla mask, pelting eggs at Elder’s face.

Mediarightnews.com reports: Elder and his entourage appear mostly safe but it is disturbing to see this happen. A man in a blue mask yells about Elder running, asking why he’s even running. He says Democrats control everything and even if Elder won he wouldn’t get anything done, according to the man.

This is about when the clip ends.

WATCH:

NEW – Larry Elder, who wants to become California's first Black governor, attacked by gorilla-masked individual throwing eggs in Los Angeles neighborhood.pic.twitter.com/NRNYpfb03I — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 8, 2021

#MORE The Elder campaign seemed surprised by the hostility from some of the homeless residents in #venice and rushed Elder to a vehicle while campaign security faced off with some residents who just wanted #larryelder to leave. Elder was going to answer questions, but unclear now pic.twitter.com/tfeKdQyJdj — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) September 8, 2021

Unclear if they are going somewhere else in the neighborhood. People are saying an egg was thrown at him, though I didn’t see it happen. — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) September 8, 2021