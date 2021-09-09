Democrat Wearing a Gorilla Mask Throws Eggs at Larry Elder – Media Silent

The shocking incident was captured on video and shows Elder being heckled by a white woman in a gorilla mask, pelting eggs at Elder’s face.
Mediarightnews.com reports: Elder and his entourage appear mostly safe but it is disturbing to see this happen. A man in a blue mask yells about Elder running, asking why he’s even running. He says Democrats control everything and even if Elder won he wouldn’t get anything done, according to the man.
This is about when the clip ends.
WATCH:
